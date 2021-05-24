Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TYMN. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Shares of LON:TYMN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 488.50 ($6.38). 146,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,341. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 497.97 ($6.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 360.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.