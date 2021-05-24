Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.29 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

