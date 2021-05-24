Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 14,711 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.6% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $49,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.