Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

