Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,321 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty makes up approximately 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of SL Green Realty worth $37,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

