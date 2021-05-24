Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,312.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,277.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,982.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

