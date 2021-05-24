Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 2,326,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

