Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.
Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 2,326,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.
