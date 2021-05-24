Capco Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Raven Industries accounts for about 8.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of RAVN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.29. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

