CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CareRx from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91. CareRx has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.51.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

