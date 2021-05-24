CargoX (CXO) Hits Market Cap of $31.54 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, CargoX has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and $274,126.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00910115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.25 or 0.09324991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083531 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

