Carry (CRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Carry has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $77.56 million and $2.35 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039546 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00035270 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,670,361,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,326,811,258 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

