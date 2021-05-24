Cartesi (CTSI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $55.53 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $245.00 million and $55.53 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00403827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00179934 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003446 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00832506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

