Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 28th

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of CTRM traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,371,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,257,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.
Castor Maritime Company Profile
Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.
