Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 28th

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CTRM traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,371,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,257,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Castor Maritime by 1,316.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,799,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Castor Maritime by 157.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 770,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 471,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 174.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.