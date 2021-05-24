Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS CPCAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,026. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

