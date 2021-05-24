Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

