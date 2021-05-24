Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of CQP opened at $40.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.64%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

