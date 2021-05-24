Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

NYSE CVX opened at $104.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

