Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CMRX opened at $7.77 on Monday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $669.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 207.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Chimerix by 47.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chimerix by 22.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

