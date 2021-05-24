Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 36,950 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,184,000 after buying an additional 743,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 281,888 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,048,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 266,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. 364,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,149. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

