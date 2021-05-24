Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

