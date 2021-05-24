Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $216.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,782. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

