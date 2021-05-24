Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.83. 73,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,683. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

