Choate Investment Advisors Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.4% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 727,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,034,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.