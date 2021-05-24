Choate Investment Advisors Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.43. 264,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102,199. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.24 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

