Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on June 4th

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2672 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $23.07 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHYHY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.