Christopher Mackay Acquires 317,998 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 317,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$864,954.56 ($617,824.69).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Christopher Mackay acquired 952,480 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$2,574,553.44 ($1,838,966.74).

On Friday, May 7th, Christopher Mackay acquired 195,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$535,670.00 ($382,621.43).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Christopher Mackay bought 107,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$292,400.00 ($208,857.14).

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Mackay bought 5,777,291 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$15,020,956.60 ($10,729,254.71).

On Friday, March 5th, Christopher Mackay bought 461,281 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$1,190,104.98 ($850,074.99).

On Thursday, February 25th, Christopher Mackay bought 246,682 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$636,439.56 ($454,599.69).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is -26.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

