Chromia Achieves Market Cap of $72.80 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 45% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $72.80 million and approximately $49.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.54 or 0.00942286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.54 or 0.09791808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

