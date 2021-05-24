Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $42,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

