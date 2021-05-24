Cibc World Markets Corp Has $32.25 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 316,316 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

