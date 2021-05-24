Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,111,435 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $83,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.08 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

