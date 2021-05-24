Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 533.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 319,477 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $177.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

