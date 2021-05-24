Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 52,618 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,618 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,294.13 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,277.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,982.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

