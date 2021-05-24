Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 53,481 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,696,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,481 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.4% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $226,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $128.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

