Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 55,438 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 55,438 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $160.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.