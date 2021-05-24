Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 87,460 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,460 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $38,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM opened at $144.74 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

