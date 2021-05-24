Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $69,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK opened at $860.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.00 and a twelve month high of $880.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $820.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

