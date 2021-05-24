Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,379,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 624,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

