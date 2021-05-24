Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to Sell

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,774.88 ($23.19).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,674 ($21.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,677.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,615. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

