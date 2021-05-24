Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of C traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 516,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.