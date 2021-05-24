Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 80,000 Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Cabaletta Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 318,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.55. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

