Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,990. Clarus has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $718.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

