Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

