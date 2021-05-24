Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.28. 48,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,302. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

