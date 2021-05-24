Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $176.46. 321,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,250,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

