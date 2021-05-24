Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

