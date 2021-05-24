Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,616 ($21.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,595.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,486.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Analyst Recommendations for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit