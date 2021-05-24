Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,616 ($21.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,595.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,486.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

