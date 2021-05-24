CNX Resources Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

