Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. 126,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,144. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

