Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after buying an additional 866,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,616,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,733,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,760,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 38.07%. Analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.