Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 106,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $6,956,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 366.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 323,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

